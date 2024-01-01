Bus overturns due to heavy fog in Alipur, killed woman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) At least one woman was killed and several others sustained injuries when a passenger bus overturned due to dense fog in

Alipur a tehsil of Muzaffargarh District on early Monday morning.

According to details, rescue sources informed that the accident occurred when a bus turned turtle due to fog as a result one woman lost her life on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil headquarter Alipur Hospital.

Rescue sources said that all the injured were in stable condition.