Bus Overturns Due To Heavy Fog In Alipur, Killed Woman
Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) At least one woman was killed and several others sustained injuries when a passenger bus overturned due to dense fog in
Alipur a tehsil of Muzaffargarh District on early Monday morning.
According to details, rescue sources informed that the accident occurred when a bus turned turtle due to fog as a result one woman lost her life on the spot, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil headquarter Alipur Hospital.
Rescue sources said that all the injured were in stable condition.