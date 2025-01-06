Bus Overturns Due To Over-speeding, 5 Dead
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) At least five people were killed on the spot while multiple others were critically injured after a devastating road accident near Head Muhammad Wala in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Monday afternoon.
According to sources within the rescue services, the ill-fated bus was en route from Mianwali to Multan when it overturned due to excessive speeding and claimed five lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.
The impact of the crash was so severe that five passengers lost their lives on the spot, while several others were left battered and bruised.
Rescue teams rushed to the scene to provide aid and transport the injured to nearby district hospital for
treatment.
An investigation into the incident is currently underway.
Recent Stories
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
More Stories From Pakistan
-
VC SALU visits classes, interacts with new batch of students1 minute ago
-
Bus overturns due to over-speeding, 5 dead1 minute ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive launched in Tank's bazaar1 minute ago
-
Bhutto's 97th birth anniversary celebrated in Sukkur2 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam University delegation visits Senate31 minutes ago
-
Rain and snowfall grip Hazara division, intensifying cold wave32 minutes ago
-
Agricultural University Dera gets one more bus32 minutes ago
-
Police saved citizen from being kidnapping41 minutes ago
-
PEC reaccredets UAJK’S engineering programs41 minutes ago
-
Construction of communication facilities tops our priorities: Minister41 minutes ago
-
BKMC-MTI, Swabi, treated 569,372 patients in 202442 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to ensuring national uplift: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago