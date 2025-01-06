Open Menu

Bus Overturns Due To Over-speeding, 5 Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Bus overturns due to over-speeding, 5 dead

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) At least five people were killed on the spot while multiple others were critically injured after a devastating road accident near Head Muhammad Wala in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Monday afternoon.

According to sources within the rescue services, the ill-fated bus was en route from Mianwali to Multan when it overturned due to excessive speeding and claimed five lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.

The impact of the crash was so severe that five passengers lost their lives on the spot, while several others were left battered and bruised.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene to provide aid and transport the injured to nearby district hospital for

treatment.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Martyrs Shaheed Road Accident Mianwali From

Recent Stories

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

2 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

2 hours ago
 UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with o ..

UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..

2 hours ago
 Private educational institutions, schools to reope ..

Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..

2 hours ago
 Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

2 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

3 hours ago
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

3 hours ago
 Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan