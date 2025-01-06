Bus overturns due to over-speeding, 5 dead

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) At least five people were killed on the spot while multiple others were critically injured after a devastating road accident near Head Muhammad Wala in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Monday afternoon.

According to sources within the rescue services, the ill-fated bus was en route from Mianwali to Multan when it overturned due to excessive speeding and claimed five lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.

The impact of the crash was so severe that five passengers lost their lives on the spot, while several others were left battered and bruised.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene to provide aid and transport the injured to nearby district hospital for

treatment.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.