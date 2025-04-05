Open Menu

Bus Overturns On Swat-Peshawar Route, Multiple Injuries Reported

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Bus overturns on Swat-Peshawar route, multiple injuries reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) At least 10 people received critical injuries when a speeding passenger van overturned due to the driver's loss of control in Malakand on Saturday morning.

According to rescue sources, the bus was en route from Swat to Peshawar when it overturned, resulting in multiple injuries, private news channels reported.

The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment after the bus overturned, with rescue teams rushing to the scene to provide assistance.

