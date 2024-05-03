Bus Plunge In Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2024 | 01:03 PM
The latest reports say that the incident took place on Karakoram Highway of Chilas, Gilgit-Baltistan when the driver lost control while navigating a sharp turn that resulted in the fatal plunge.
CHILAS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2024) At least 20 people were killed and 21 others injured in after a bus carrying over 41 passengers plunged into a ravine on the Karakoram Highway in Chilas, Gilgit-Baltistan province in the early hours of Friday.
The bus, en route from Rawalpindi to Hunza, met with the accident in the Preshu Khaldas area.
The driver lost control while navigating a sharp turn, resulting in the fatal plunge
The rescue teams promptly responded to the scene, transporting the deceased and injured to Chilas Hospital. However, the concerns remained high as many of the injured are reported to be in critical condition, suggesting the possibility of a rise in the death toll.
Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq declared an emergency at Chilas Hospital, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended their condolences to the affected families and directed authorities to ensure the injured receive optimal medical care for their swift recovery.
In April, six individuals lost their lives due to a car overturning in the Landani area of Lasbela. The rescue operations were promptly initiated, and the deceased and injured were rushed to the hospital. The preliminary investigations point towards reckless driving as the cause of the accident.
