Open Menu

Bus Plunge In Chilas Claims 20 Lives

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2024 | 01:03 PM

Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives

The latest reports say that the incident took place on Karakoram Highway of Chilas, Gilgit-Baltistan when the driver lost control while navigating a sharp turn that resulted in the fatal plunge.

CHILAS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2024) At least 20 people were killed and 21 others injured in after a bus carrying over 41 passengers plunged into a ravine on the Karakoram Highway in Chilas, Gilgit-Baltistan province in the early hours of Friday.

The bus, en route from Rawalpindi to Hunza, met with the accident in the Preshu Khaldas area.

The driver lost control while navigating a sharp turn, resulting in the fatal plunge

The rescue teams promptly responded to the scene, transporting the deceased and injured to Chilas Hospital. However, the concerns remained high as many of the injured are reported to be in critical condition, suggesting the possibility of a rise in the death toll.

Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq declared an emergency at Chilas Hospital, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended their condolences to the affected families and directed authorities to ensure the injured receive optimal medical care for their swift recovery.

In April, six individuals lost their lives due to a car overturning in the Landani area of Lasbela. The rescue operations were promptly initiated, and the deceased and injured were rushed to the hospital. The preliminary investigations point towards reckless driving as the cause of the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Interior Minister Driver Car Rawalpindi Lasbela Chilas April From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUB ..

Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in co ..

Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..

13 hours ago
 Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of A ..

Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights

13 hours ago
 PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held

PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held

13 hours ago
One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: ..

One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..

13 hours ago
 10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan

10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan

13 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the H ..

Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 2024

14 hours ago
 High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark ..

High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark 'Australia Day in Spring'

14 hours ago
 PM forms inquiry committee to probe matter of whea ..

PM forms inquiry committee to probe matter of wheat import

14 hours ago
 E-Evidence system inaugurated in Bahawalnagar dist ..

E-Evidence system inaugurated in Bahawalnagar district courts

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan