Bus Plunges Into Ditch: 15 Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 03:57 PM

Bus plunges into ditch: 15 injured

Almlost 15 people including women and children were seriously wounded when a speedy bus plunged into a ditch near Daska Sialkot road on Saturday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Almlost 15 people including women and children were seriously wounded when a speedy bus plunged into a ditch near Daska Sialkot road on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the passengers were going to attend a wedding when the accident happened, a private news channel reported.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to nearby Hospital.

Your Thoughts and Comments

