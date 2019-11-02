Bus Plunges Into Ditch: 15 Injured
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 03:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Almlost 15 people including women and children were seriously wounded when a speedy bus plunged into a ditch near Daska Sialkot road on Saturday afternoon.
Police said the passengers were going to attend a wedding when the accident happened, a private news channel reported.