Bus provided to Govt Girls College

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The government has provided a bus to Government Girls College Satiana to facilitate students.

During a formal ceremony held in the college, Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Rao Kashif Raheem handed over the bus keys to college principal and said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz was committed to improving education sector on modern lines in addition to providing missing facilities at all educational institutions.