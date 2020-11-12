UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bus Rams Into Tractor Trolley; 8 Killed, 20 Injured In Pindi Bhattia

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

Bus rams into tractor trolley; 8 killed, 20 injured in Pindi Bhattia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Atleast eight people including women were killed while twenty others sustained serious injuries, when a speeding passenger bus rammed into a tractor trolley at Pindi Bhattian-Jalalpur Bhattia road on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, the incident took place when a passenger bus collided with a tractor-trolly coming from opposite side, leaving eight people dead on the spot, ptv news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured and bodies to hospital.

Police said some of the injured were in critical condition and therefore, the death toll was feared to increase more.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Road Women From PTV

Recent Stories

CBUAE urges Hawala providers to adhere to mandator ..

3 minutes ago

IHC adjourns hearing for sometimes as Vawda and hi ..

17 minutes ago

ADNOC, Total sign agreement on CCUS, emissions red ..

18 minutes ago

Woman, her four-year old gang-raped in Kashmore

35 minutes ago

Boeing lifts China plane demand outlook as economy ..

14 minutes ago

IRSA releases 121,600 cusecs water

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.