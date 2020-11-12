Bus rams into tractor trolley; 8 killed, 20 injured in Pindi Bhattia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Atleast eight people including women were killed while twenty others sustained serious injuries, when a speeding passenger bus rammed into a tractor trolley at Pindi Bhattian-Jalalpur Bhattia road on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, the incident took place when a passenger bus collided with a tractor-trolly coming from opposite side, leaving eight people dead on the spot, ptv news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured and bodies to hospital.

Police said some of the injured were in critical condition and therefore, the death toll was feared to increase more.