Bus ran over motorbike rider to death near Hadali

JAHURABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) A bus on Monday hit a motorcyclist to death, while another sustained injuries near Hadali town.

The Rescue sources said the dead body had been identified as Muhammad Mumtaz, son of Gul Muhammad, while another namely Muhammad Mumtaz, son of Umar Hayat, received injuries in the accident.

The Rescue 1122 team transferred the body and the injured to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), Jahurabad, they added.

