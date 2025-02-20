Bus-rickshaw Collision Claims Four Lives In Rahim Yar Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) At least four people were killed and several others injured when a bus collided with a rickshaw in Rahim Yar Khan district on Thursday morning, police said.
According to details, a passenger coach and a rickshaw were collided, resulting in a significant loss of four lives on the spot while other three injured, a private news channel reported.
However, initial reports suggested that the collision involved a bus and a rickshaw. The discrepancy in the reports is currently unclear.
Local authorities have launched an investigation into the accident, with more details expected to emerge in the coming hours.
Rescue teams shifted injured and dead to nearby hospital.
