Bus-rickshaw Collision In Khanpur Killed 6, Hurt Several
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) At least six persons were died on the spot while several others critically injured after a collision between a passenger bus and rickshaw near Al-Fardos Hotel Zahirpir on the National Highway in Khanpur on Thursday.
According to details, rescue officials informed that the bus skidded off the road after a collision with a rickshaw and killed six people, a private news channel reported.
Rescue officials said that the accident occurred due to the over-speeding of a passenger bus.
Rescue officials along with police reached the site after they were being informed and shifted bodies and the injured
to a local hospital.
The deceased were identified as Waseem, Saleem, Hashim, Afzal, Naseer and Allah Bakhsh, who were also residents of Ghazipur.
