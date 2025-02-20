Open Menu

Bus-rickshaw Collision In Khanpur Killed 6, Hurt Several

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Bus-rickshaw collision in Khanpur killed 6, hurt several

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) At least six persons were died on the spot while several others critically injured after a collision between a passenger bus and rickshaw near Al-Fardos Hotel Zahirpir on the National Highway in Khanpur on Thursday.

According to details, rescue officials informed that the bus skidded off the road after a collision with a rickshaw and killed six people, a private news channel reported.

Rescue officials said that the accident occurred due to the over-speeding of a passenger bus.

Rescue officials along with police reached the site after they were being informed and shifted bodies and the injured

to a local hospital.

The deceased were identified as Waseem, Saleem, Hashim, Afzal, Naseer and Allah Bakhsh, who were also residents of Ghazipur.

