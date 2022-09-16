UrduPoint.com

Bus Runs Over Pedestrians In Kasur, Kills 3

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :At least three pedestrians were killed on the spot when a speeding passenger bus ran over them in Kasur on early Friday morning.

According to the rescue sources, the speeding bus driver had lost control of his vehicle and overturned on the road which claimed three lives, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted injured to the hospital. The identity of the injured could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

