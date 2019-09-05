Bus service being launched to promote Islamic tourism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Tourism and sports Rai Taimoor Hussain Bhatti chaired a meeting in connection with promoting Islamic Tourism at the Tourism Office, here on Wednesday.

It was decided, during the meeting, to launch a modern bus service for the promotion of Islamic Tourism in order to facilitate the pilgrims. It was also decided that Islamic Tourism project would start from Lahore and later its scope would be extended to Multan and to rest of the province.

The Minister was briefed that modern bus service was being launched for the visit of 13 sacred places of Lahore including Darbar Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman, Darbar Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, Darbar Hazrat Peer Makki, Darbar Hazrat Shah Jamal, Darbar Hazrat Mian Meer, Darbar Hazrat Madhu Lal Shah Hussain, Darbar Hazrat Shah Muhammad Ghous, Darbar Hazrat Shah Chiragh, Darbar Hazrat Dars Barry Mian, Darbar Hazrat Hussain Zanjani, Darbar Hazrat Shah Anayat Qadri.

The Minister was briefed in detail regarding the launch of bus service for pilgrimage of sacred places for the pilgrims under three different routes.

Access of pilgrims to the sacred places, eradication of encroachments, patch work, parking and other issues were also discussed in detail during the meeting.

Rai Taimoor Bhatti directed to take special measures for ensuring foolproof security for the pilgrims, availability of potable water and clean rest rooms. He also directed to establish resource centre at bus terminal and availability of security guards and tourists guides.

He said that Punjab government would provide all possible resources for promoting Islamic tourism. He said that launch of bus service would also strengthen inter-religious harmony and promotion of Islamic tourism.

Tourism and Sports Secretary Nadeem Mahboob, Punjab Tourism Development Authority MD Tanveer Jabbar whereas officers from Police, Auqaf, Transport, Urban Unit, Archeology Department and other departments concerned participated in the meeting.