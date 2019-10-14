Bus set ablaze as two people killed in Faisalabad road mishap

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) At least two people were killed while one sustained severe wounds as speeding bus crushed motorcycle in FaisalabadMonday.According to details, the accident took place on Jhang Road when a speeding bus lost control and collided with the bike.The enraged locals staged protest in the area and burned the bus, demanding the authorities to take action into the mater.