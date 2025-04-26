Open Menu

Bus Shade Construction Infront Of Nishtar Emergency Gate Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 12:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Local administration on Saturday initiated the construction of a bus shade in front of the emergency gate of Nishtar Hospital-1.

According to official spokesman,the project was expected to be completed within one month.

Following the launch, Commissioner Amir Karim Khan visited the construction site.

Speaking on the occasion,he said the design of the bus shade would reflect the cultural aesthetics and seasonal conditions of the region.

He further informed that a total of 22 bus shades are being constructed—11 by the Multan Development Authority (MDA), while the remaining will be built with support from the private sector.

Commissioner added that such projects play a key role in strengthening urban infrastructure and emphasized that providing better transport facilities to commuters was a pressing need of the time.

