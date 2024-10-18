Bus Stand to be upgraded on war-footing: AC

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Azka Sehar has visited the Bus Stand Tandlianwala and reviewed its construction and rehabilitation work

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Azka Sehar has visited the Bus Stand Tandlianwala and reviewed its construction and rehabilitation work.

She directed the constructors to accelerate the pace of work so that this project could be completed on war-footing to provide facilitate to the masses as early as possible.

She visited various sections of Bus Stand and reviewed up-gradation of bus bays.

She directed the Municipal Committee to constantly visit the Bus Stand and ensure use of quality material in the construction and rehabilitation of this stand so that passengers could be provided best facilities.