Bus stand, transport booking offices sealed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has sealed three transport booking offices and a bus stand during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives issued by the provincial government, the district administration has imposed ban on intra-city transport under preventive measures to control coronavirus spread.

The district administration has issued a directive to all transport companies to suspend their intra-city transport.

Later, the RTA team launched a crackdown against illegal bus stands and booking offices. The team sealed three booking offices and a bus stand.

The deputy commissioner urged upon the masses to avoid unnecessary traveling in order to protect themselves from the deadly virus.