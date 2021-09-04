Bus Stand, Transport Booking Offices Sealed
Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 07:00 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has sealed three transport booking offices and a bus stand during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.
In line with special directives issued by the provincial government, the district administration has imposed ban on intra-city transport under preventive measures to control coronavirus spread.
The district administration has issued a directive to all transport companies to suspend their intra-city transport.
Later, the RTA team launched a crackdown against illegal bus stands and booking offices. The team sealed three booking offices and a bus stand.
The deputy commissioner urged upon the masses to avoid unnecessary traveling in order to protect themselves from the deadly virus.