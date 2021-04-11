Bus terminals, adha closed in Bajaur after banning on Inter-City transports

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) ::The buses terminals and adhas were closed in light of the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport government to take precautionary measures for preventing increase of corona virus.

Right from the morning the officials of the district administration were there to make ensure the public safety. All buses and other passenger vehicles in Bajaur district except weekly and Sunday inter-district transport stands and terminals remain closed.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fayyaz Sherpao, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Sohail Aziz, AC Naogai Zahid Kamal, AAC Ajam Khan Afridi have paid visit to different areas and stopped public transport from leaving the district at Ghundai and Darbno.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur also requested the transporters of Bajaur to cooperate fully with the district administration and avoid running public transport on Saturdays and Sundays to avoid inconvenience as legal action would be taken against all violators.