Bus terminals washed to reduce smog impact

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The General Bus Stand and City Terminal were washed to reduce the ill-impact of smog.

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Humanyun Rashid supervised the washing operation and said that smog had become a serious issue.

Therefore, no vehicle would be allowed to run without fitness certificates. He directed transport owners and drivers to get engines of their vehicles repaired before plying them because strict action against smoke-emitting vehicles would be taken without any discrimination.