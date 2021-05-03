'Bus terminals witnessing huge crowd of homeward-bound passengers'

Bus terminals in twin cities were witnessing huge crowd of homeward-bound passengers, as mostly migrant workers and residents headed towards their hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Fiter with their families

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Bus terminals in twin cities were witnessing huge crowd of homeward-bound passengers, as mostly migrant workers and residents headed towards their hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Fiter with their families.

With the closure of bus terminals due to Covid-19 lockdown from next week, a large number of citizen were seen crowding on various city bus terminals including Faizabad, Pirwadhai, Soan and Peshawar Morr and Karachi Company.

Every year on any special occasions, whether its Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-ul Azha, transporters never miss a chance to fleece the passengers," said a worker who was heading to Lahore.

The exchange of harsh words between travelers and transport owners while booking tickets were witnessed at almost every bus stand for overcharging, said a resident while talking to a Private news channel.

A passenger going to Karachi commented that the transporter staff of Faizabad bus terminal had denied for seat and after argue he asked me to pay double.

Another passenger from Rawalpindi to Lahore the bus service was giving priority to those with references or those paying double otherwise they denied to provide a comfortable seats for families.

There are already extra burden on Eid due to covid situation and other household expenses but these terminals are fleecing passengers and violating all Covid SOPs while entertaining their passengers, said a citizen.

A resident of Rawalpindi said he had traveled from Karachi Company to Wazirabad on a local bus for the first time and said transporters are not taking care of people rush at bus stands and totally violating Covid-19 SOPs.

An employee, who took early holidays for Eid due to fear of lockdown said he has to face this problem every year during the two Eids but this year i feel scared due to non serious behavior of transporters and travelers who not taking care of themselves and others.

When contacted, transporter management they denied the issue of fleecing and claimed that they are strictly following the Covid guidelines for travelers and they had to run empty buses on their way back on the routes as due to coronavirus mostly preferred to celebrate their Eid in these cities instead of visiting their hometowns.