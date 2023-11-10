Bus tire explosion causes fatal accident, 1 dead, 8 injured

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) A tragic incident unfolded on Friday when a high-speed bus suffered a tire explosion on Shahrah-e-Faisal. The mishap resulted in the bus careening out of control, ultimately colliding with a wall and tragically striking a family riding a motorcycle.

Rescue sources reported that amidst the chaos, a woman lost her life in the accident, while eight individuals sustained injuries.

The deceased victim was identified as Masooma, wife of Athar Abbas, aged 30. Among the injured were Athar Abbas aged 35; Malik Akhtar aged 3; Kian Abbas aged 1; and Parveen aged 35. Additionally, Shayan aged 5; Shaheen aged 40; and two other unidentified injured women were rushed to Jinnah Hospital for medical attention via ambulance.