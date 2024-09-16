Open Menu

Bus Torched For Hitting Student To Death

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Bus torched for hitting student to death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A motorcycle-riding student was hit to death by a bus and his pillion rider sustained serious injuries in a road accident in Millat Town police limits.

The police have arrested the bus driver after registering a case against three accused. A police spokesman said here on Monday that a speeding bus hit a motorcycle near Rescue 1122 station on Sargodha Road.

As a result, Ghulam Muhayyuddin 20, son of Ghulam Nabi of Chak No.5-JB Kamal Pur, received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted his pillion rider, Asad Ali, 20, son of Arshad Ali of Chak No.6 Gharbi Boray Wala Road, to hospital in a critical condition.

Receiving information of the incident, a large number of students gathered on the spot and torched the bus.

The area police immediately rushed to the spot and dispersed the students by assuring them of action against the accused.

Firefighters of Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.

The police spokesman said that during initial investigations it was revealed that an altercation had occurred between the ill-fated students and the bus crew one day ago and in retaliation the bus driver hit their bike which resulted in the killing of one student and serious injuries to the other.

Therefore, the police registered a case against three accused including bus owner Abdur Rasheed of Chak No.29-JB Sargodha, driver Muhammad Ashraf of Chak No.30 Sargodha and spare driver Muhammad Boota of Chak No.27 Sargodha.

After a successful raid, the police also arrested spare bus driver Muhammad Boota while other accused are still at large.

Related Topics

Fire Police Student Driver Road Died Road Accident Sargodha Arshad Ali Asad Ali Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

2 hours ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

2 hours ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

6 hours ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

10 hours ago
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan