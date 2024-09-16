Bus Torched For Hitting Student To Death
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A motorcycle-riding student was hit to death by a bus and his pillion rider sustained serious injuries in a road accident in Millat Town police limits.
The police have arrested the bus driver after registering a case against three accused. A police spokesman said here on Monday that a speeding bus hit a motorcycle near Rescue 1122 station on Sargodha Road.
As a result, Ghulam Muhayyuddin 20, son of Ghulam Nabi of Chak No.5-JB Kamal Pur, received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted his pillion rider, Asad Ali, 20, son of Arshad Ali of Chak No.6 Gharbi Boray Wala Road, to hospital in a critical condition.
Receiving information of the incident, a large number of students gathered on the spot and torched the bus.
The area police immediately rushed to the spot and dispersed the students by assuring them of action against the accused.
Firefighters of Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.
The police spokesman said that during initial investigations it was revealed that an altercation had occurred between the ill-fated students and the bus crew one day ago and in retaliation the bus driver hit their bike which resulted in the killing of one student and serious injuries to the other.
Therefore, the police registered a case against three accused including bus owner Abdur Rasheed of Chak No.29-JB Sargodha, driver Muhammad Ashraf of Chak No.30 Sargodha and spare driver Muhammad Boota of Chak No.27 Sargodha.
After a successful raid, the police also arrested spare bus driver Muhammad Boota while other accused are still at large.
