Bus-tractor Trolley Crash Claims 4 Lives In Lasbela

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Bus-tractor trolley crash claims 4 lives in Lasbela

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) At least four people were killed and multiple others injured when a passenger bus collided with a tractor trolley in Tiyaro area of Lasbela district on Saturday afternoon.

According to Police officials, tragic road accident claimed four lives on the spot when a passenger coach en route to Karachi from Kharan collided with a tractor trolley in Tiyaro area, private news channel reported.

Rescue teams rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, while the authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

