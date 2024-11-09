Bus-tractor trolley crash claims 4 lives in Lasbela

(@FahadShabbir)

According to Police officials, tragic road accident claimed four lives on the spot when a passenger coach en route to Karachi from Kharan collided with a tractor trolley in Tiyaro area, private news channel reported.

Rescue teams rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, while the authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.