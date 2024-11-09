Bus-tractor Trolley Crash Claims 4 Lives In Lasbela
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) At least four people were killed and multiple others injured when a passenger bus collided with a tractor trolley in Tiyaro area of Lasbela district on Saturday afternoon.
According to Police officials, tragic road accident claimed four lives on the spot when a passenger coach en route to Karachi from Kharan collided with a tractor trolley in Tiyaro area, private news channel reported.
Rescue teams rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, while the authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.
