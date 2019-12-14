UrduPoint.com
Bus-tractor Trolly Collision Claims One Life Near Darya Khan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 10:30 AM

Bus-tractor trolly collision claims one life near Darya Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :One person was killed on the spot when a speeding bus collided with a tractor trolly due to heavy fog near Darya Khan a town in Bhakkar District Punjab on early Saturday Morning.

"The visibility was poor due to dense fog," a police official said.

Police said they reached at the site immediately they informed and started shifting body to nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

Police registered a case against the bus driver and started investigation.

Police have advised to use fog lights while driving.

