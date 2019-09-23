UrduPoint.com
Bus-trailer Collision Claims Five Lives, Injures 20

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:00 AM

Bus-trailer collision claims five lives, injures 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Five persons were killed while 20 others injured when a speeding bus collided with a trailer in Jhelum on Monday.

According to Rescue sources the driver of passenger bus lost control over the steering due to over-speeding and it crashed into a trailer in the area of Salt Range, a private news channel reported.

Ill-fated incident claimed five lives on the spot while left 20 others injured, the condition of four injured were stated serious till filling the report, the sources said.

Police and rescue workers started the rescue operation and shifted the dead bodies and injured to District Headquarter (DHQ) hospital .

