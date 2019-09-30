UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bus-trailer Collision Claims Four Lives, Injures Other Ten

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:10 AM

Bus-trailer collision claims four lives, injures other ten

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Four people were killed while 10 others injured when a speeding passenger bus collided with a trailer in M-9 Hyderabad on Monday.

Police sources said that overspending caused the incident, driver of the passenger bus lost control over the steering and it collided with the trailer, reported a private news channel.

The ill-fated incident claimed four lives on the spot while left 10 others injured, the bus was going to Karachi from Hyderabad, the sources said.

Police and rescue workers started the rescue operation and shifted the dead bodies and injured to Civil hospital Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Dead Driver Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 30 September 2019

56 minutes ago

UAE Press: Right measures to boost Emiratisation

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE seeking expert comments on draft regulation ..

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed briefed on safety and protection st ..

12 hours ago

UAE provides 80 tonnes of food aid to people of ea ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.