Bus-trailer collision claims four lives, injures other ten

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Four people were killed while 10 others injured when a speeding passenger bus collided with a trailer in M-9 Hyderabad on Monday.

Police sources said that overspending caused the incident, driver of the passenger bus lost control over the steering and it collided with the trailer, reported a private news channel.

The ill-fated incident claimed four lives on the spot while left 10 others injured, the bus was going to Karachi from Hyderabad, the sources said.

Police and rescue workers started the rescue operation and shifted the dead bodies and injured to Civil hospital Hyderabad.