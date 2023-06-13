Bus-Trailer collision claims two lives in Shorkot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :At least two people were killed on the spot and two were seriously injured in a collision between a bus and a trailer in Shurkot on Tuesday.

According to details, Rescue 1122 said that the accident took place on the motorway near Baho Interchange in Shorkot, where a bus collided with a trailer when its driver fell asleep, claiming two lives on the spot and injuring two others, Private news channels reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the bodies and injured to the nearby hospital.