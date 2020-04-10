Bus-trailer collision in Khanpur claims three lives

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as three person killed on the spot while other four got serious injuries when a bus collided with a trailer at the Zahir Pir Khanpur on Friday Afternoon.

According to details, Rescue services, the accident took place mainly because the driver of the bus fell asleep at the wheel.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured tohospital, a Private news channel reported.