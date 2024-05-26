Bus Traveling From Gilgit To Rawalpindi Meets Accident Near Qalandarabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) At least six passengers on Sunday sustained injuries when a bus traveling from Gilgit to Rawalpindi met with an accident near Qalandarabad.
The incident occurred due to a tire burst, causing the bus to veer off the road and catch fire.
Rescue 1122, motorway police and local police promptly arrived at the scene and started rescue operations.
29 passengers were safely evacuated from the bus.
Six individuals sustained injuries and were given initial medical aid on the spot by the rescue medical team.
The injured passengers have been identified as Ejaz, 24 years old, Umair 15, Bulbul Khan 75, Bilawar Khan 30, Muhammad Gul 70 and Tariq 28 years old.
Rescue teams ensured timely assistance, preventing further casualties and provided necessary medical support to the injured.
