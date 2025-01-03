Bus-Truck collision claims life of driver, injures 2 in Multan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A speeding bus crashed into a stationary truck near Makhdum Rashid on Friday, killing the driver on the spot and injuring two others.

Rescue sources informed that the accident occurred in the early hours of Friday when the bus crashed into the

stationary truck and killed driver on the spot and injured two, private news channel reported.

It's a severe collision as the bus driver died on the spot, while two passengers suffered injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police and rescue teams reached the site promptly and launched an investigation into the incident.

Preliminary findings suggest that the bus driver was responsible for the crash, as the truck was stationary on the road at the time of the accident.