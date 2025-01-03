Bus-Truck Collision Claims Life Of Driver, Injures 2 In Multan
Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A speeding bus crashed into a stationary truck near Makhdum Rashid on Friday, killing the driver on the spot and injuring two others.
Rescue sources informed that the accident occurred in the early hours of Friday when the bus crashed into the
stationary truck and killed driver on the spot and injured two, private news channel reported.
It's a severe collision as the bus driver died on the spot, while two passengers suffered injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police and rescue teams reached the site promptly and launched an investigation into the incident.
Preliminary findings suggest that the bus driver was responsible for the crash, as the truck was stationary on the road at the time of the accident.
Recent Stories
UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025
Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro
Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral re ..
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..
Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say
Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas
Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments
Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donation to provide stability for s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bus-Truck collision claims life of driver, injures 2 in Multan2 minutes ago
-
Six criminals held22 minutes ago
-
PML-N sacrifices political interests to rescue Pakistan's economy: Rana Sanaullah22 minutes ago
-
Sibi, surrounding areas rocked by 4.7 magnitude earthquake22 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to observe 5th January as Right to Self-Determination day2 hours ago
-
Heaviest snowfall lashes AJK's upper reaches11 hours ago
-
PTI founder involves in serious level cases: Asif11 hours ago
-
AJK Bar Association slams proposal for new electoral constituencies11 hours ago
-
AJK President Sultan and Ex-AJK PM show grave concern over human rights violations and the worsening ..11 hours ago
-
AJK to observe 'Kashmiri Children Day' on January 411 hours ago
-
Upcoming Vision 2025 uplift plan for region would be a game-changer: AJK PM11 hours ago
-
Talks held in conducive environment; PTI to present CoD in next meeting: Ayaz Sadiq12 hours ago