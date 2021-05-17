Bus-truck collision claims one dead, 13 injured at Motorway

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :One person killed while another 13 sustained injuries following an accident between bus and a truck at Motorway M5 (Jalalpur to Shujabad Sukhar Motorway) here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, bus was heading to Timergara (KPK) from Karachi.

All of a sudden, it collided with a loader truck.

One person died while another 13 sustained injuries, deceased was shifted to THQ Shujabad.

However, another three patients were rushed to hospital. The Rescue 1122 provided first aid treatment to the 10 passengers.