Bus-truck Collision Wreaks Havoc In Karachi, Over A Dozen Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) More than a dozen passengers including women and children were critically injured when a horrifying collision between a bus and a speeding truck occurred in Karachi early Friday morning.

According to Rescue Officials 1122, a devastating road accident occurred on the Panjgur to Karachi route when a bus was struck by a truck, leaving dozens of passengers critically injured, a private news channel reported.

Rescue officials from 1122 rushed to the scene to provide emergency assistance and transport the injured to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Police have launched a thorough investigation into the bus-truck collision on the Panjgur-Karachi route, which left dozens of passengers critically injured.

Authorities are reviewing eyewitness accounts, inspecting vehicle damage and analyzing traffic footage to determine the cause of the accident.

