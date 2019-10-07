UrduPoint.com
Bus, Van Collision Claims Two Lives In Nawabshah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:45 PM

Bus, van collision claims two lives in Nawabshah

Two passengers were killed while four others got injured critically when a speedy bus collided with a passenger van on Mehran highway in Nawabshah on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Two passengers were killed while four others got injured critically when a speedy bus collided with a passenger van on Mehran highway in Nawabshah on Monday.

According to police, the accident occurred due to over speeding.

As a result two passengers died on the spot and four other received critical injuries.

The police shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

