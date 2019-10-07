Bus, Van Collision Claims Two Lives In Nawabshah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:45 PM
Two passengers were killed while four others got injured critically when a speedy bus collided with a passenger van on Mehran highway in Nawabshah on Monday
According to police, the accident occurred due to over speeding.
As a result two passengers died on the spot and four other received critical injuries.
The police shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital. The police have registered a case and started investigation.