Bus Veers Off Road After Driver Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Passengers Remain Safe
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 09:11 PM
A passenger bus veered off the road near DHQ Hospital and entered into nearby fields after the driver suffered cardiac arrest
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A passenger bus veered off the road near DHQ Hospital and entered into nearby fields after the driver suffered cardiac arrest.
The incident occurred when a bus was going to Bahawalpur from Lodhran.
According to initial reports, the driver, identified as Faiz Ahmad (56) s/o Gull Shah resident of Basti Kaneray Gailay Wall, lost control of the vehicle following a sudden heart attack. The bus, carrying 40 to 50 passengers, left the road but came to a halt in the adjacent fields without overturning.
Luckily, all passengers in the bus remained safe in the incident.
The local people shifted the driver to DHQ Hospital Lodhran.
