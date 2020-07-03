A mini-bus carrying Pakistani Sikh pilgrims collided with a train at an unmanned crossing in Pakistan's Punjab province, killing at least 29 of them, media reported on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) A mini-bus carrying Pakistani Sikh pilgrims collided with a train at an unmanned crossing in Pakistan's Punjab province, killing at least 29 of them, media reported on Friday.

According to The Hindu newspaper, the pilgrims were on their way from a shrine in the provincial city of Nankana Sahib, when the bus hit the Shah Hussain Express at about 01:30 a.m. (20:30 GMT on Thursday). The city if of great importance for the followers of Sikhism, as the religion's founder Guru Nanak is commonly believed to be born there and the city was named after him.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Pakistani Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad ordered the authorities to take immediate action against those responsible for the incident. Within the context, a divisional engineer has been suspended from service and an investigation into the incident has been launched.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his condolences about the incident and ordered the authorities to provide medical assistance to the victims.