Bushra Ansari Criticizes Viral Singing Style Of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 24, 2024 | 12:13 PM
Actress while commenting on Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s style says this is a trend that is beyond her comprehension
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2024) Senior Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari has expressed her dissatisfaction with the singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, which has recently gone viral on social media.
Bushra Ansari recently appeared as a guest on a local tv show where she showcased her vocal talent and entertained the audience with her humorous conversation.
The host asked her about Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, who has gained popularity on social media, whether she finds his style funny or disrespectful to singing.
Initially, Bushra Ansari seemed reluctant to answer the question, but eventually stated, "I am saddened by people's mentality; I do not understand what kind of things they choose to make viral.
"
She added, "This is a trend that is beyond my comprehension. There are many other strange people in this trend whose Names I don’t even know, but it's surprising. I cannot tolerate the exploitation and abuse of songs in this manner."
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan became viral on social media after making a remix of the famous song "Bado Badhi” by Noor Jehan, and he often faces criticism due to his singing style.
