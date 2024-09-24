Open Menu

Bushra Ansari Criticizes Viral Singing Style Of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 24, 2024 | 12:13 PM

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

Actress while commenting on Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s style says this is a trend that is beyond her comprehension

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2024) Senior Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari has expressed her dissatisfaction with the singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, which has recently gone viral on social media.

Bushra Ansari recently appeared as a guest on a local tv show where she showcased her vocal talent and entertained the audience with her humorous conversation.

The host asked her about Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, who has gained popularity on social media, whether she finds his style funny or disrespectful to singing.

Initially, Bushra Ansari seemed reluctant to answer the question, but eventually stated, "I am saddened by people's mentality; I do not understand what kind of things they choose to make viral.

"

She added, "This is a trend that is beyond my comprehension. There are many other strange people in this trend whose Names I don’t even know, but it's surprising. I cannot tolerate the exploitation and abuse of songs in this manner."

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan became viral on social media after making a remix of the famous song "Bado Badhi” by Noor Jehan, and he often faces criticism due to his singing style.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Bushra Ansari Noor Jehan TV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

18 hours ago
 Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

18 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

18 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

18 hours ago
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

19 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

19 hours ago
 The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

19 hours ago
 PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agen ..

PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice

19 hours ago
 Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI ..

Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..

20 hours ago
 Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Inf ..

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan