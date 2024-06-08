Open Menu

Bushra Bibi Approaches IHC Against Conviction In Nikah Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 08, 2024 | 01:28 PM

Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case

The petition, filed by Barrister Salman Safdar, seeks to suspend the sentence and secure bail for Bushra Bibi.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2024) Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, appealed to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to challenge her conviction in the Nikah case, in which both she and her husband were sentenced to seven years in prison and fined Rs500,000 each.

The petition, filed by Barrister Salman Safdar, seeks to suspend the sentence and secure bail for Bushra Bibi.

She claims political victimization and requests the court to provide immediate relief. Additionally, the petition asks for the suspension of the sentence to be considered.

Earlier, on June 3, the IHC reassigned the Nikah case of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi to another court, transferring it to the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka. This move followed a letter from Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand to the Chief Justice of the IHC, in which Judge Arjumand requested the case transfer due to objections raised by Khawar Manika.

During the last hearing on May 29, Khawar Manika’s lawyer asked Judge Arjumand to transfer the case, stating that Manika did not want a verdict from him.

Judge Arjumand then wrote to the High Court, citing Manika's lack of confidence in him and accusing the complainant’s lawyer of delaying the proceedings. He suggested the appeals be transferred to another court capable of hearing the case within a set timeframe.

Imran Khan married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in a ceremony attended by close relatives and friends, though his sisters were not present. Mufti Saeed conducted the nikah, witnessed by former PTI leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari.

Last year, Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband, Khawar Maneka, contested the marriage's legality, claiming it violated Sharia laws as it occurred during the three-month "iddat period" following a divorce. He accused the couple of fornication. The court's reserved verdict, delivered by Judge Qudratullah, sentenced Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi to seven years in prison and imposed a Rs500,000 fine on each of them.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Fine Marriage Married Divorce Wife February May June 2018 Islamabad High Court Mufti From Court Bushra Bibi Khawar Farid Maneka

Recent Stories

Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

41 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zeal ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

5 hours ago
 UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for ..

UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..

14 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha

14 hours ago
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Da ..

UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit

14 hours ago
 District emergency response committee meeting held ..

District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara

14 hours ago
 CM Punjab directs for partnering international com ..

CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..

14 hours ago
 Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses ..

Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses academic matters

14 hours ago
 Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanau ..

Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanaullah

14 hours ago
 1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Comm ..

1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan