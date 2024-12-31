Open Menu

Bushra Bibi Arrives At Adiala Jail To Meet Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 31, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail under protocol of KP police and enters jail premises in a bulletproof vehicle

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2024) Bushra Bibi, the former first lady, arrived at Adiala jail to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bushra Bibi was there Adiala Jail to meet her husband Imran Khan.

According to the reports, Bushra Bibi arrived there under the protocol of KP police. She was granted permission by the authorities to enter the jail. She entered the premises in a bulletproof vehicle and would have a one-on-one meeting with Imran Khan in the conference room.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Jail Vehicle Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran K ..

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan

2 minutes ago
 Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important ..

Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters

8 minutes ago
 ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for Peo ..

ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination

17 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s ..

Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..

17 minutes ago
 Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Y ..

Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night

19 minutes ago
 ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khur ..

ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison

30 minutes ago
Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 20 ..

Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024

46 minutes ago
 Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surge ..

Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surgery

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

1 hour ago
 EU ambassadors to UAE participates in blood donati ..

EU ambassadors to UAE participates in blood donation campaign

1 hour ago
 China's manufacturing activity remains in expansio ..

China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December

2 hours ago
 Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo

Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan