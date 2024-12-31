Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail under protocol of KP police and enters jail premises in a bulletproof vehicle

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2024) Bushra Bibi, the former first lady, arrived at Adiala jail to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the reports, Bushra Bibi arrived there under the protocol of KP police. She was granted permission by the authorities to enter the jail. She entered the premises in a bulletproof vehicle and would have a one-on-one meeting with Imran Khan in the conference room.