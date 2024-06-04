Bushra Bibi asks Islamabad court for early hearing of iddat case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The court has accepted the plea of Bushra Bibi and fixed June 7 as the date for hearing of the case.

ISLAMBAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2024) Bushra Bibi, the spouse of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan, approached the sessions and district court in the Federal capital for early hearing of her plea challenging conviction in the iddat case.

Bushra Bibi asked the court to fix her appeal for hearing within the ongoing week.

However, the court set June 7 as date for hearing of her appeal.

The development took place just a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered to transfer the case of Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan from the court of the District and Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjumand to any other court.

Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjumand had asked the IHC to fix the case before any other judge.

Now, after the IHC order, District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majuka would hear the case.

Bushra Bibi's lawyers, Salman Safdar and Khalid Yusuf, appeared before Judge Majuka, seeking the suspension of the sentence, which has been pending since March 11.

Lawyer Salman Safdar highlighted that the verdict was issued on March 29, but Maneka's lack of confidence in the judge had delayed the proceedings.

He argued that Bushra Bibi was not given an opportunity to defend herself, saying that “The innocent have been held prisoners. Her health is bad, and requested the court to suspend the sentence this week.