Bushra Bibi Being Provided Appropriate Facilities As Per Rules: IHC Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Bushra Bibi being provided appropriate facilities as per rules: IHC told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Adiala Jail Administration on Tuesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi is being provided appropriate facilities in jail as per the rule.

The report told the court that Bushra Bibi has been given a separate room in jail having appropriate space for walk. She is allowed to meet friends, family members and lawyer without any hurdle.

It said that a female medical examiner used to examined Bushra Bibi twice a day. She has also been provided amnesties in the prison including mattress, chair & table, book-rack, light, fan, room cooler.

It said that Bushra Bibi has been given the facility of cooking in separate kitchen and her food is firstly examined by the medical officer.

She is provided separate room for commode, wash basin and hand-shower.

The report said that the prisoners entitled to better jail facilities could request the Punjab government through its home department.

The court ordered to share the copy of report to the petitioner’s lawyer and instructed him to present his stance on it in next hearing. The court then adjourned hearing of the case.

IHC’s Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the case seeking provision of better facilities to Bushra Bibi in jail.

Superintendent Adiala Jail submitted report to the court through advocate general Punjab in compliance of orders.

Bushra Bibi’s lawyers including Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas, Usman Riaz Gul and others appeared before the court.

