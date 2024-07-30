Bushra Bibi Booked In Four NAB Cases, 11 May 9 Cases: IHC Told
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 30, 2024 | 02:43 PM
Court issues notices to FIA and Balochistan police to respond by Monday and adjourned the hearing until then
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has submitted its report before the Islamabad High Court, revealing that Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan, was booked in four cases including three in Rawalpindi and one in NAB Lahore.
The development took place during hearing of a case before the IHC seeking details of the cases against Bushra Bibi.
Both Rawalpindi and Islamabad police have submitted their responses. However, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Balochistan police have yet to provide their answers.
The Rawalpindi police named Bushra Bibi as a suspect in eleven cases related to the May 9 incidents, including the attack on General Headquarters (GHQ).
The details of these cases were presented to the high court as Chief Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi submitted the report.
The court issued notices to FIA and Balochistan police to respond by Monday and adjourned the hearing until then.
Bushra Bibi is implicated in several cases, including the Army Museum attack, the GHQ Gate 4 attack, and arson at a sensitive military building in Saddar Cantt, an attack on an intelligence agency's office on Murree Road and various incidents of vandalism and arson in different areas.
The said cases are registered at RA Bazaar, Civil Lines, New Town, City, Waris Khan and Taxila police stations.
Bushra Bibi might be arrested in these cases at any time, and Investigating officers from all relevant police stations are expected to approach the court soon to request her physical remand to include her in the investigations.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif5 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth5 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..5 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week5 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful5 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik5 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution6 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand6 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA6 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais6 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar6 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..6 hours ago