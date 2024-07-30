Bushra Bibi booked in four NAB cases, 11 May 9 cases: IHC told

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has submitted its report before the Islamabad High Court, revealing that Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan, was booked in four cases including three in Rawalpindi and one in NAB Lahore.

The development took place during hearing of a case before the IHC seeking details of the cases against Bushra Bibi.

Both Rawalpindi and Islamabad police have submitted their responses. However, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Balochistan police have yet to provide their answers.

The Rawalpindi police named Bushra Bibi as a suspect in eleven cases related to the May 9 incidents, including the attack on General Headquarters (GHQ).

The details of these cases were presented to the high court as Chief Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi submitted the report.

The court issued notices to FIA and Balochistan police to respond by Monday and adjourned the hearing until then.

Bushra Bibi is implicated in several cases, including the Army Museum attack, the GHQ Gate 4 attack, and arson at a sensitive military building in Saddar Cantt, an attack on an intelligence agency's office on Murree Road and various incidents of vandalism and arson in different areas.

The said cases are registered at RA Bazaar, Civil Lines, New Town, City, Waris Khan and Taxila police stations.

Bushra Bibi might be arrested in these cases at any time, and Investigating officers from all relevant police stations are expected to approach the court soon to request her physical remand to include her in the investigations.