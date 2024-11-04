Bushra Bibi bursts into tears in courtroom, says there is no justice at all

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former first wife asks the court isn’t the person inside [Imran Khan] human? Why can’t any judge see this

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2024) Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, burst into tears in the courtroom, expressing deep frustration over what she described as a complete absence of justice.

Her remarks came during a hearing on bail petitions related to cases filed against her and Imran Khan.

“There is no justice at all,” she said tearfully, emphasizing the lack of fairness she believes both she and her husband have faced for the last nine months. Bushra Bibi claimed that they have endured continuous injustice from those meant to uphold the law, adding, “Throughout Pakistan, both the PTI founder and I have been punished unjustly.

”

Referring to her husband, she questioned, “Isn’t the person inside [Imran Khan] human? Why can’t any judge see this?” Concluding her statement, Bushra Bibi declared her decision to no longer attend the court, labeling it a place of continued injustice.

Bushra Bibi further commented, “I haven’t come here expecting justice because there simply isn’t any.” She disclosed that her personal belongings, including a blanket, were already in her vehicle, as she was prepared to go to jail if required. She expressed disappointment in the legal process, stating, “All our lawyers, along with others here, are merely wasting time.”