Bushra Bibi challenges declaring of Banigala residence as sub-jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) PTI founder’s wife Bushra Bibi on Tuesday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against declaring of the Banigala House as a sub-jail.

Bushra Bibi, in her plea, prayed the court to terminate the notification of Chief Commissioner Office Islamabad dated January 31 in that regard and for moving her to the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

She said that she had waited at the Adiala Jail on January 31, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for being imprisoned there, but was later told that her Banigala residence had been declared as a sub-jail.

It was a discrimination to shift her from the Adiala Jail to Banigala, she maintained.