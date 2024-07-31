Bushra Bibi Challenges Her Arrest In Toshakhana Case Before LHC
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 31, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Bushra Bibi is seeking the court's intervention to declare her arrest illegal and unlawful
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2024) Bushra Bibi, wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging her arrest in the Toshakhana case.
According to the details, Bushra Bibi is seeking the court's intervention to declare her arrest illegal and unlawful. She has also called for action against the authorities responsible for her arrest, including the superintendent of Adiala Jail and other officials.
Bushra Bibi alleges that she was arrested without a warrant and subjected to mistreatment and humiliation by female officials.
On July 13, both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were detained in a new National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, just hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.
The sources said that the NAB team, led by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon, arrested Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi from Adiala Jail.
This development followed the Islamabad district and sessions court's acceptance of appeals filed by Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat case. Earlier this year, the couple was sentenced to seven years in prison and fined Rs500,000 each after a trial court found their marriage to be fraudulent.
The recent court rulings have removed the last legal barriers keeping the former prime minister in jail, as his sentences in two Toshakhana cases were suspended and he was acquitted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cipher case.
