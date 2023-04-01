UrduPoint.com

Bushra Bibi Challenges NAB Notices Before IHC In Thoshakhana Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 01, 2023 | 03:44 PM

The wife of Imran Khan says that the notices are illegal, unlawful and the same be set aside.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi on Saturday challenged notices of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued to her in Thoshakhana case.

Bushra filed the petition, made NAB chairman and others as respondents.

She said that the allegations against her had no reality and she became victim of political vandita.

The former first lady asked the court to declare the notices issued to her on March 16 and February 17 as illegal and unlawful.

She also asked the court to stop the National Accountability Bureau from investigate her in the case.

Earlier, the anti-corruption watchdog had issued notices to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in Thoshakhana case.

The NAB said that Imran Khan took precious gifts from Thoshakhana, sold them in the market and concealed them.

Imran Khan and his wife caused huge damage to the national exchequer.

