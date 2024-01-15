Bushra Bibi Challenges Nikah Case During Iddat In IHC
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 15, 2024 | 12:59 PM
Bushra Bibi says the case against her and her husband is based on malicious intent.
ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-jan15th,2024) Bushra Bibi,the wife of Imran Khan,on Monday challenged the marriage case during the period of ‘iddat in Islamabad High Court.
According to details, Bushra Bibi filed a petition in Islamabad High Court against the marriage case during the ‘Iddat’ period.
The petition stated that the case against her and her husband is based on malicious intent.
It asked the court to dismiss the marriage case during the ‘Iddat’ period and restrain the proceedings of the trial court until further orders. The petitioner’s lawyers are making efforts to schedule the case for hearing today.
