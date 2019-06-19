UrduPoint.com
Bushra Bibi Completely Changed Me: PM Imran

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 49 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 02:19 PM

Bushra Bibi completely changed me: PM Imran

Says Bushra bibi influenced him to walk bare footed in Madinah and implement Shariat in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 19th June, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his third wife Bushra Bibi has brought a revolution in the lives of Pakistanis.

Renowned journalist Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain while speaking in his programme said that he had a one-on-one meeting with Imran Khan last week.

During the meeting, the journalist asked the prime minister about rumours targeting the first lady that she got Usman Buzdar appointed as the Punjab chief minister and he has got her support.

“Responding to this, PM Imran said he does not care what people say about Bushra Bibi, adding that she has revolution in the lives of many Pakistani people,” Ghulam Hussain said.

He further told that the prime minister said that Bushra Bibi brought actress Noor to the path of religion. She now offers prayers regularly and refrains from bad deeds.

Similarly, she has changed the lives of many other people. She has got a spiritual position, Imran Khan said.

“He further said that Bushra bibi influenced him to walk bare footed in Madinah and implement Shariat in Pakistan,” the journalist recalled.

“Imran Khan said that Bushra Bibi completely changed him. She deserves credit for this.”

He added that she does not interfere in official matter and has no role in appointing or dismissing any officer. He said that if somebody is using her name in looting the country, he should reach his conclusion.

I do not interfere in the functioning of NAB and FIA, PM Imran said while talking to the journalist.

The prime minister said that Bushra Bibi has a special place and it is very wrong to defame her, Ghulam Hussain said.

More Stories From Pakistan

