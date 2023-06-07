Bushra Bibi denies of having information about settlement with UK agency

(@Abdulla99267510)

The NAB instructs Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan to appear at its Rawalpindi office on June 7, along with documents related to the registration, donations, and other details of the Al-Qadir University.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2023) Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, has responded to a notice from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the Al-Qadir Trust case. She stated that she does not possess any information about the settlement between the UK's National Crime Agency and property tycoon Malik Riaz.

The NAB had instructed Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan to appear at its Rawalpindi office on June 7, along with documents related to the registration, donations, and other details of the Al-Qadir University. However, Bushra Bibi requested to reschedule her appearance to June 8, citing Imran Khan's prior commitments in the Islamabad High Court and an anti-terrorism court.

In her reply, Bushra Bibi emphasized her adherence to strict purdah (veil) and expressed her desire to be accompanied by her husband when traveling to Islamabad. She urged the accountability bureau to shift her NAB appearance to Thursday.

Bushra Bibi clarified that the donations made to the Al-Qadir University Project Trust were genuine and not disguised in any way.

She stated that all donations from Bahria Town Ltd were exclusively intended for the benefit of the Al-Qadir University Project Trust and not for the personal gain of any individual, including the trustees.

She further asserted that she had no knowledge or involvement in the proceedings between the UK's NCA and the Malik Riaz family, the terms of settlement, the repatriation of funds, or the decisions made by the Federal Cabinet on December 3, 2019.

Bushra Bibi denied receiving any land, cash, gifts, or valuable items from Malik Riaz Hussain or any member of his family or Bahria Town Ltd. She also clarified that she had not made any donations to the trust herself.

Regarding the requested documents, Bushra Bibi informed NAB that they were in the possession of the trust's chief financial officer, who had already submitted certified copies of the documents to the accountability watchdog on May 23.