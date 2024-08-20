Bushra Bibi Discharged From 12 Cases Related To May 9 Incidents
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 20, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Police had sought physical remand of Bushra Bibi for investigation in cases, including the GHQ attack
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) discharged Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, from 12 cases related to the events of May 9, 2023.
Judge Malik Ejaz Asif of the Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi heard the May 9 cases against Bushra Bibi in Adiala Jail, where the police had sought her physical remand.
The Rawalpindi police had submitted a request for Bushra Bibi’s physical remand in the May 9 cases.
The court held a detailed hearing on the police’s request and ultimately rejected it.
The police argued that Bushra Bibi would be investigated in 12 cases, including the GHQ attack.
Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, presented arguments against the police’s requests in the Anti-Terrorism Court.
Later, speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Barrister Salman Safdar said that today the Anti-Terrorism Court heard 12 cases related to May 9, in which Bushra Bibi had been named based on various statements, but these statements had no legal standing.
Barrister Salman Safdar added that the court had heard detailed arguments, and while the Rawalpindi police had sought physical remand, the court discharged and acquitted Bushra Bibi from all the cases, rejecting the police’s request for remand.
He said that the prosecution presented three statements in court, claiming that Bushra Bibi was involved in the May 9 events.
However, they provided extensive arguments before the court, resulting in Bushra Bibi being exonerated from all charges.
He also noted that after many days, a favorable decision had come from the court, with both sides presenting detailed arguments. The court rejected the prosecution’s evidence, stating that a co-accused’s statement held no legal weight.
Barrister Salman Safdar told the media that the court questioned why there had been silence for one year and three months since the events of May 9.
Bushra Bibi’s lawyer further said that while Imran Khan had been acquitted in the cipher case, the verdict had not yet been issued. He mentioned that four prosecutors appeared on behalf of the government today, and the government still has the right to challenge today’s decision in any forum.
He emphasized that he had never criticized any court decision as a professional lawyer, but pointed out that decisions had been made even in the dead of night.
Today’s decision, he added, would undoubtedly have an impact on the cases against PTI’s founder.
