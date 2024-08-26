Bushra Bibi Disturbed Due To Rats In Her Cell At Adiala Jail
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 26, 2024 | 03:05 PM
Former First Lady tells court that rats fall from the ceiling of her cell and run from here to there
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2024) Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, is disturbed due to rats in her cell at Adiala jail.
The former first lady made this disclosure during hearing of a case related to 190 millions Pounds before a court at Adiala jail.
“There are rats in my cell. They fall from the ceiling when I offer prayers there. They run from here to there,” said Bushra Bibi while submitting before the judge seized with the hearing of the said case.
“These rats have been there for last three months,” said Bushra Bibi.
She asked the judge to direct the jail officials for action against rats.
The judge summoned the jail officials and directed them to take action against rats’ infestation.
A deputy superintendent of Adiala jail told the court that they had not been aware of the problem but assured the court that the issue would be resolved soon.
Meanwhile, the defence lawyers were not there in the court, and as a result, the cross examination of a witness was not held.
The judge gave another opportunity to the defence lawyers to come and appear before the court and conduct cross examination of the witness.
