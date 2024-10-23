Open Menu

Bushra Bibi Focused On Securing Bribes For Official Appointments: Azma Bokhari

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 11:12 PM

Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for official appointments: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has alleged that Bushra Bibi’s engagement in political matters was largely focused on securing bribes for official appointments, with amounts ranging from 30 to 50 million rupees.

Speaking at a press conference, Bokhari raised questions regarding Bushra Bibi's involvement in politics, suggesting that her influence extended beyond the public eye.

She claimed that after gaining control of the Prime Minister House, Bushra Bibi’s Primary role became the misappropriation of valuable gifts from Toshakhana.

She accused the group of undermining the country’s institutions and playing the “woman card” to appear non-political, while asserting that during their tenure, no major decisions were made without Bushra Bibi's approval.

Additionally, Bokhari criticized Bushra Bibi for allegedly focusing on acquiring diamond rings and facilitating the escape of Farah Gogi, who was involved in embezzling public funds. She stated that these actions had severely impacted the country's foundations.

